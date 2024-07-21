Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Cut by Analyst

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.

EWBC stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $73.87. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $82.50.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 751,944 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $39,347,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 40,757.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

