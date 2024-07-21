Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.94.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QRVO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Qorvo by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after purchasing an additional 529,309 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 316,172 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Qorvo by 3,169.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 289,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 177.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 426,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,995,000 after acquiring an additional 272,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Down 2.2 %

QRVO stock opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -166.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. Qorvo has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $130.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.