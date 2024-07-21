QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

