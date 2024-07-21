QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,928 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SCHF opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.16.
Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
