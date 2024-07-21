QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $113,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

