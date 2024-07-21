QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOPE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 123,041 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 202,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 773,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 170,985 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 180,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 48,323 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOPE shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HOPE opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

