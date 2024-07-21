QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,536.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QuidelOrtho

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,238 shares of company stock worth $35,641,374. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QDEL opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QuidelOrtho

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.