QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in LCI Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.42. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.03.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.