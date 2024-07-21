QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $213,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $120.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average is $113.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

