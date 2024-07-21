QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $220,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $156.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $159.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

