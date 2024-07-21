QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $239,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,035,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,891,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,035,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,891,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock valued at $107,637,044. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CELH opened at $49.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

