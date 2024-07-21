QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.44 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

