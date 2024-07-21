QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $148.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.55. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

