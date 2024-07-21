QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
