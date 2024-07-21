QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 911 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of WEX by 2,524.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,919,000 after purchasing an additional 67,893 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEX opened at $184.63 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,402 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.85.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

