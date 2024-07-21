QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 301.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in nVent Electric by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

