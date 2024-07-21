QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,013 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 295,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,572 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,692,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,186,000 after buying an additional 938,541 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,546,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,984,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,881,000 after purchasing an additional 197,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 775.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 239,333 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Frontdoor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

