QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,496 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,246.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 380,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after acquiring an additional 369,514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 589,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,201,000 after purchasing an additional 866,145 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $51.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.