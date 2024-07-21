QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,496 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,246.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 380,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after acquiring an additional 369,514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 589,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,201,000 after purchasing an additional 866,145 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $51.27.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
