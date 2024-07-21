QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Community Bank System by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 37,162.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBU opened at $58.65 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.97 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

