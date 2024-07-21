QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 632 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

MTG stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

