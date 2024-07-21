QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 470.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Barnes Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $42.07 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 467.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 711.11%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

