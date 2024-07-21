Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 12.7% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00004057 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $285.37 million and $37.54 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.40 or 0.05228076 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00043814 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00015284 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002125 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,241,580 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

