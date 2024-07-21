QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Gap Up to $17.95

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.95, but opened at $18.33. QuinStreet shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 15,338 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QNST. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. B. Riley started coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Singular Research upgraded QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

