Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives $7.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on QIPT. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
View Our Latest Research Report on QIPT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical
Quipt Home Medical Price Performance
Shares of QIPT stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $146.44 million, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.
Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $63.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million.
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quipt Home Medical
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.