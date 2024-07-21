Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives $7.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QIPT. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 742,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 84,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 25.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 26.7% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 511,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $146.44 million, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $63.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

