Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 6.7%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 46,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 124,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Radius Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of C$6.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.36.

About Radius Gold

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

