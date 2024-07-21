Range Resources (RRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.