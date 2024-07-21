Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

