Renasant (RNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Renasant Price Performance
Shares of Renasant stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. Renasant has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $36.67.
Renasant Company Profile
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
