Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Repay alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $8,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Repay by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after buying an additional 53,746 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Repay by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Repay by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Repay Stock Down 0.3 %

Repay stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.