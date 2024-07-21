Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.65 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.26, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.04. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $2,918,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Repligen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Repligen by 937.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Repligen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

