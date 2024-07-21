Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Up to $62.10

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.10, but opened at $63.76. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $63.76, with a volume of 2,244 shares traded.
Republic Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.54.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter.
Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.
About Republic Bancorp
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Republic Bancorp
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.