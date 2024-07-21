Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Up to $62.10

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.10, but opened at $63.76. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $63.76, with a volume of 2,244 shares traded.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

