Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resources Connection currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Resources Connection Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of RGP opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $378.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 66.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 883.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile



Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

