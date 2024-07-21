RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.28 million.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

