Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $1.97 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 52.0% in the second quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

