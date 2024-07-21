Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.47 Million Holdings in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 153.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,193 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.50% of VTEX worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at $22,122,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX Stock Performance

NYSE VTEX opened at $6.71 on Friday. VTEX has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTEX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Articles

