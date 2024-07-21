Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.62 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,216 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,322,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $59,418,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $34,645,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 189,038 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in M&T Bank by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,016,000 after purchasing an additional 155,487 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,914.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,914.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.79.

Shares of MTB opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.76. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

