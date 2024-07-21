Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 206.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,202,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,183,000 after acquiring an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,642 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,418,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 978,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $142.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.30 and a 200-day moving average of $157.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.95.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

