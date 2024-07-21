Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,993 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,993 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.49% of Calavo Growers worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,190,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

CVGW stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.87 million, a P/E ratio of -268.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -444.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

