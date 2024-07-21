Ryanair (RYAAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Ryanair to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. On average, analysts expect Ryanair to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ryanair Price Performance
Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $87.18 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
