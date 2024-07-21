Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Announces Earnings Results

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $926.47 million during the quarter.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $214.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.43. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $193.23 and a 1-year high of $338.07.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
