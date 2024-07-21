Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Announces Earnings Results

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $926.47 million during the quarter.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $214.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.43. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $193.23 and a 1-year high of $338.07.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

