Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Schlumberger Price Performance
Schlumberger stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLB
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.