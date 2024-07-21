Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.31

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 55794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Scholastic Stock Down 19.9 %

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $837.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 4,475.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

