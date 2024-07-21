Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Stock Down 19.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $29.30 on Friday. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4,475.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.