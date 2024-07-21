Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.29

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.29 and traded as high as $9.35. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 158,594 shares.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHIP

Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $187.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth $191,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 149,439 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.