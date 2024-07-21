SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $880.12

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 880.12 ($11.41) and traded as high as GBX 923.20 ($11.97). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 908.20 ($11.78), with a volume of 1,893,552 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGRO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.32) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 951.33 ($12.34).

The firm has a market cap of £12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,324.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 911.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 880.15.

In other news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.58), for a total value of £968,190.60 ($1,255,596.68). Also, insider Soumen Das bought 408 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.44) per share, with a total value of £3,598.56 ($4,666.79). Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

