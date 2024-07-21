Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Murphy USA worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.83.

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $511.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.49 and a 1 year high of $512.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.64.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.39%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

