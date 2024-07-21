Sei Investments Co. Has $6.76 Million Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of nCino worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in nCino by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 15,242 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $466,862.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,045,406.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $156,519.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,865.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 15,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $466,862.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,045,406.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,515,555 shares of company stock valued at $141,322,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

