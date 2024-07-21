SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $65.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,925,220.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $8,406,920 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

