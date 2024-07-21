Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $9.28

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.28, but opened at $9.55. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 3,419 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,135,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,441 shares during the last quarter. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,347,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 888.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 307,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 276,826 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,189,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 215,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 105,073 shares during the period. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading

