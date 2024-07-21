Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 671 ($8.70) to GBX 684 ($8.87) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.40) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.69) to GBX 1,250 ($16.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.42) to GBX 1,140 ($14.78) in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,048.20 ($13.59).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.40) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,151 ($14.93). The firm has a market cap of £5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,608.70, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,044.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 854.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

